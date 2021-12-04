Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.57. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 47.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after buying an additional 296,529 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 35.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.