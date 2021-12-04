Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.20). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.84. 16,674,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,750,461. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.39.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.