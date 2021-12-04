Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

AME traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $139.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,985. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.46. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,762 shares of company stock worth $22,720,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

