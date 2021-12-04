Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to announce $4.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,335. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

