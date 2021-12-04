Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $241,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

