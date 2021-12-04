Analysts Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.36 Million

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce sales of $132.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.71 million. Landec reported sales of $130.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $546.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.81 million to $548.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $566.39 million, with estimates ranging from $563.37 million to $569.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 35.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 5.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 149,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,467. Landec has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

