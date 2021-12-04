Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce sales of $123.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.44 million. LivePerson reported sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $469.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $592.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.70 million to $598.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after purchasing an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

