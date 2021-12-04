Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) PT at $65.62

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.48.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.03. 1,471,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,086. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.