Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT at $37.14

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCHGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

