Analysts Set Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Target Price at $7.50

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.