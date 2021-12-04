Analysts Set Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) PT at $32.11

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Datto stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.72. 267,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.51. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datto will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $240,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

