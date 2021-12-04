Analysts Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $57.27

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,040. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Editas Medicine by 5.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.