Analysts Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target at $20.50

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,869. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

