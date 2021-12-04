Analysts Set Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target at $27.50

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

