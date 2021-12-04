Analysts Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Target Price at $59.00

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. 228,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. MarineMax has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

