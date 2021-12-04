Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target at $38.08

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

