Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target at $38.08

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.08.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TIXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of TIXT stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.91.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
