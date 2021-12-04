Analysts Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) PT at $429.62

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $429.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock opened at $391.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $327.44 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,063,000 after buying an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after buying an additional 288,394 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after buying an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.