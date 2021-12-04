Analyzing Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) and The Competition

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) is one of 93 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 17.35% 20.05% 9.54% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Competitors -122.31% -36.78% 0.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Competitors 909 2819 2711 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 29.44%. Given Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 43.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.36 billion $1.50 billion 18.00 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -3.76

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband. The Consumer segment offers fixed wireline telecommunications services, pay television, data, and internet services to home customers. The Enterprise segment provides end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The WIB segment includes interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, VSAT, broadband access, information technology services, data and internet services to Other Licensed Operator companies and institutions. The Others segment deals with Digital Service Operating Segments that does not meet the disclosure requirements for a reportable segments. The company was founded on September 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

