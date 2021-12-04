ankrETH 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,873.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $113.62 million and $3,873.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for $3,873.99 or 0.07846711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00041922 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00238633 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

