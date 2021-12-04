Anthony J. Wood Sells 85,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.14 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Roku by 97,797.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

