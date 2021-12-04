Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after acquiring an additional 446,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

