APENFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $844.80 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $844.80 million and $278.76 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00239434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

