AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Down 4%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $115.72 and last traded at $115.72. Approximately 1,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 131,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,945.67 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,124. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 21.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,612,000 after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 385.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 6,696.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

