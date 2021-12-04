AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Down 4%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $115.72 and last traded at $115.72. Approximately 1,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 131,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,945.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 21.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,612,000 after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 385.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 6,696.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
