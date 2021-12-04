Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

