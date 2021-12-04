Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of APDN stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.64.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.
