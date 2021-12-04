Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 420,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,744,000 after purchasing an additional 218,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.
About Applied Industrial Technologies
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
