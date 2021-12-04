Apron Network Price Down 45.8% Over Last 7 Days (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $824,454.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00042482 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00239029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

APN is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.