ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Buys $41,184.26 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 13,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,184.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 21,706 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,862.10.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 11,225 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,338.25.

On Monday, November 22nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 18,052 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,336.52.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,734.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $2.64 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 140,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 690,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.