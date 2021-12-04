ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARX. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ARX traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,313,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,058. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$13.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.27.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.8933451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.16%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

