Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $7.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

ARCO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 406,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,585,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 536,023 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

