Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.78.

ARCO stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.4% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 406,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 632.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 536,023 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

