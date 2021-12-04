Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.31.

ARCC stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $508,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

