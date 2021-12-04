Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 284.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

ARGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

ARGO opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $16,116,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 28.3% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after purchasing an additional 196,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 35.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

