Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $235.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day moving average of $227.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

