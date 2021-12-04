Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

NYSE:BDX opened at $244.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.80. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $234.61 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

