Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,222,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,249,000 after buying an additional 87,828 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zoetis by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $223.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.23. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

