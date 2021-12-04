Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

