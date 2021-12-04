Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,755 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.