Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.79. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

