Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 6,354 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $203,472.84.

On Friday, October 1st, Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

