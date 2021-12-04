Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $228.05 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $228.05 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,534,123 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.