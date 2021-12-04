Ark Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28.35 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $203.78 million and approximately $28.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,553,921 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

