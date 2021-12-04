Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $4,401,000.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $46.60 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

