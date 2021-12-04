Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 39,153 Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 2.21% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

