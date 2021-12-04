Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,624 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.84 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

