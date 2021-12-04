Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.51 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24.

