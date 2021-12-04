ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.0671 on Top Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.33 or 0.08283480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00064136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00081869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.04 or 0.99528008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,550,110 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

