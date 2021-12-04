Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €7.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.12 ($8.09).

AT1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

AT1 opened at €5.28 ($6.00) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.42. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €5.26 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

