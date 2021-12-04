Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,500 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 471,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AANNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of AANNF stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

