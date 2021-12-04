Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

AJG stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.48. 723,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $14,755,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

