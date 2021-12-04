Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $165.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average of $149.15. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after buying an additional 83,475 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $14,755,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.